Arsenal Make Enquiries Over 21yo La Liga Midfielder

Arsenal are interested in Barcelona’s Marc Casado and have now made enquiries about a possible signing.

Arsenal have already brought in two midfielders this summer in the form of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, both of whom operate as defensive midfielders. At first glance, the midfield appears well stocked with their arrivals. However, it is important to note that the club has not added depth in comparison to last season.

Both Zubimendi and Nørgaard have essentially replaced Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the squad, without necessarily offering more options than before. In fact, Arsenal were exploring midfield additions even before Partey’s departure, and this was independent of the expected arrival of Zubimendi at the time. With this in mind, the club could yet return to the market, particularly for a Barcelona midfielder.

Arsenal Among Premier League Clubs Monitoring Casado

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have made initial enquiries into the transfer situation of Marc Casado. They are joined by London rivals Chelsea, with both clubs reportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old.

This interest comes after Bayer Leverkusen saw a bid rejected by Barcelona, who are said to be demanding no less than €50 million for the talented youngster. Despite the asking price, Barcelona’s preference is to keep hold of Casado, who has a €100 million release clause, placing them in a strong position to negotiate.

Alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, the report also credits Manchester United with interest, as the Red Devils look to bolster their midfield options.

Casado made his senior debut for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season but enjoyed his breakout campaign in 2024-25. He made 36 appearances in all competitions, contributing seven goal involvements. Known for his technical skill, ball-carrying ability and defensive resilience despite a relatively small frame, his performances have clearly caught Arsenal’s attention.

While it remains only interest at this stage, a move for Casado cannot be ruled out, particularly if Arsenal continue reshaping their midfield.

Despite the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, do you think a midfielder is still needed?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

