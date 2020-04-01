Arsenal make Espanyol star a target to replace Dani Ceballos

Arsenal has already made an offer for the player that they want to replace Dani Ceballos, according to reports.

Ceballos has enjoyed a mixed loan spell at Arsenal this season, however, recent reports claim that he is eager to make a return to Spain with Real Betis in the summer if he doesn’t get first-team chances at Real Madrid again.

The Gunners want him to remain beyond this season but they know that they cannot force his hands so they are targeting a move for another midfielder.

Reports from Spain via Sport claims that the Gunners have made Espanyol’s Marc Roca their number one target to replace Ceballos.

The report even claims that Mikel Arteta’s side has already tabled an offer for the young Spaniard and progress in negotiations is only being held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roca currently stars for struggling Espanyol and his release clause is reportedly set at £40 million.

However, with the Spanish side currently struggling with relegation, should they drop down divisions or even survive they will need all the cash that they can get and Arsenal would be looking to take advantage and negotiate a good deal for themselves.

Arteta would no doubt relish the opportunity to mould Roca into a top Premier League player.