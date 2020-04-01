Arsenal make Espanyol star a target to replace Dani Ceballos

Arsenal has already made an offer for the player that they want to replace Dani Ceballos, according to reports.
Ceballos has enjoyed a mixed loan spell at Arsenal this season, however, recent reports claim that he is eager to make a return to Spain with Real Betis in the summer if he doesn’t get first-team chances at Real Madrid again.
The Gunners want him to remain beyond this season but they know that they cannot force his hands so they are targeting a move for another midfielder.
Reports from Spain via Sport claims that the Gunners have made Espanyol’s Marc Roca their number one target to replace Ceballos.
The report even claims that Mikel Arteta’s side has already tabled an offer for the young Spaniard and progress in negotiations is only being held up by the coronavirus pandemic.
Roca currently stars for struggling Espanyol and his release clause is reportedly set at £40 million.
However, with the Spanish side currently struggling with relegation, should they drop down divisions or even survive they will need all the cash that they can get and Arsenal would be looking to take advantage and negotiate a good deal for themselves.
Arteta would no doubt relish the opportunity to mould Roca into a top Premier League player.
All clubs are losing millions every week in advertising revenue and TV rights and still have to pay vast weekly wages. Arsenal is paying off the stadium debt at 30 m per year till 2031.
No clubs will come for Ozil Mkhitarian Lacazette Mustafi unless they take huge pay cuts. Even Aubameyang may now have to take a pay cut to move. So everyone will probably stay now on their fat salary. Next season (when it starts) will be a recovery season not a big spending season unless Mr Kroenke provides a 100m transfer kitty.
The positive is that this may change the way PL clubs spend vast sums of money on fees and salaries. A regulated salary cap is long overdue.