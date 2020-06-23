Arsenal make excellent signing with perfect timing for a change

Arsenal could not have a made a worse start to the resumption of the Premier League season. Despite being previously unbeaten since December we have suddenly lost two games in a row and now serious questions are being asked of the manager and the players.

Not only have we lost six points, but we have also lost a few more players to injury, which means we will have 8 players unavailable to face Southampton, (including Luiz because of his red card. But by far our worst injury is to our highly talented keeper Bernd Leno, who could be out for up to a year according to some reports, which would have left Emi Martinez as our only experienced keeper for the next god-knows how long, especially as it was revealed that Matt Macey was set to be out of contract this summer.

But it seems that the Gunners have jumped the gun and have already signed Macey up for a one year extension to his current deal, so we can breathe easier next season. This was revealed by the Guardian reporter Nick Ames in this tweet on Sunday….

Not expecting news on Bernd Leno's injury today, player still being assessed. Seen some concern over third-choice GK Matt Macey, who will be needed in some form now, but understand he is contracted until 2021 – not this month as widely thought. #AFC — Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) June 21, 2020

Macey does not have as much experience as Martinez but his season long loan at League One club Plymouth Argyle was very successful recently, and he could be an able back up if anything happens to Martinez.

Well done Arsenal!