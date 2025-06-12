Arsenal make first formal move to sign ‘best striker in Europe’

Arsenal’s striker search has narrowed to two clear options: Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško.

While fans remain split over who would be the better signing, developments seem to point towards Arsenal signing Gyokeres, touted as the ‘best striker in Europe’.

According to MaisFutebol Arsenal have made a formal bid of 60 million euros for CP Sporting’s Swedish striker.

Gyökeres clashes with Sporting CP hierarchy

Reports in the past few days reveal that Gyökeres is furious with Sporting CP.

The Swedish striker has reportedly told the club he won’t play for them again, angered by what he sees as broken promises regarding his future. According to several sources, including Record Portugal, Gyökeres is even considering going on strike to force a move.

His frustration stems from an alleged gentleman’s agreement that he would be allowed to leave this summer for a reasonable fee, something Sporting CP now seem to be resisting.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas, however, has publicly rejected that version of events:

“Threats, blackmail, and insults don’t work on me. I can confirm that Gyökeres will NOT leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons.” “I never promised them that. The game his agent is playing is only making things worse.”

Is this behaviour a red flag for Arsenal?

Gyökeres may feel justified in demanding clarity over his future, but the manner in which he’s handling it is attracting scrutiny.

Most players leave tense negotiations to their agents. By allegedly taking a confrontational stance himself, and reportedly threatening to down tools, he risks damaging his reputation among top clubs.

Would Mikel Arteta tolerate that?

Given how Arteta handled the exits of disruptive figures like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s fair to assume that character matters just as much as quality.

A striker openly clashing with his club’s leadership may not be the profile Arsenal want to add to a finely balanced dressing room. Or maybe the player’s frustration is understandable?

With Šeško’s deal being less than straightforward, Arsenal have started the negotiation process with Gyokeres.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal continue pursuing the striker?

Daniel O

