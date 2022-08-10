Arsenal make first move on signing La Liga wonderkid – Our mystery winger?

There has been much talk about the identity of Arsenal’s ‘mystery winger’ target since they lost out on the Brazilian star Raphinha, but the latest rumours are saying that the Gunners are now moving in for the Villarreal 19 year-old star Yeremy Pino.
The Mail are reporting that it is Arsenal that are leading the race and have made the first move to sign the starlet, who has already notched up 48 appearances for the Yellow Submarines despite his tender age.
But the Spanish football media giants AS are not so certain whether it is Arsenal or Liverpool who are the main suitors as they reported this morning: As AS announced yesterday, Villarreal has before it the interest of a major club in the Premier League to take Yeremy Pino. While waiting to find out if the approach comes from Arsenal or Liverpool, it seems that the Castellón club could soon have an offer between 40 and 50 million euros on its table. An amount that would solve any economic problem that the club may have had in order to assemble a team for this campaign, since if confirmed it would become the highest transfer in the history of the yellow submarines.
Pino would certainly fit into Arteta’s youth policy but personally it could be a risk taking a 19 year-old starlet and trying to get him settled in a new country, but if he is set to be ‘one for the future’ like Marquinhos, then perhaps he could gain some experience in the cups until he is ready to fight for a place in the Arsenal first team?
I can’t honestly see us spending that much if we still have Pepe in the squad and with Marquinhos apparently impressing then perhaps another winger is not required at all.
I hope we can’t afford him and we pull out. There’s nothing special about the kid, really nothing special. I’d rather we get Pedro Neto whose end product will improve with better players around him than this kid.
Nelson would deserve the chance over him, but since he’s a brand new shiny toy, I expect fans to jump on the hype train
And what makes you the expert on him? hes 19 and we mainly are looking at a saka understudy…does it not make more sense?
Do you think Neto will be happy to go from a starter to a backup? how will this improve his development and hype train? personally I havnt noticed anything particularly exceptional with the Neto hype train.
£50 million for a back up to Saka, doesn’t sound realistic does it?
We already have pepe and nelson who need gametime why go for pino who is very average. If we are to get a backup winger why not go for someone like olise. We also need a midfielder and are spending 33 million for a backup rw but can’t spend 32 on tielemans?
Maybe if the club didn’t let Omari Hutchinson go we wouldn’t have to spend transfer funds on a player who IMO is not a step up from Hutchinson and definitely not worth 33m ,also we already have Pepe who can do the job if only given the chance ,Marquinho also ,spending countless monies will only get you so far (and we have spent enough )why not use what we already have rather than eating money on a position that IMO does not need filling .