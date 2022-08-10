Arsenal make first move on signing La Liga wonderkid – Our mystery winger?

There has been much talk about the identity of Arsenal’s ‘mystery winger’ target since they lost out on the Brazilian star Raphinha, but the latest rumours are saying that the Gunners are now moving in for the Villarreal 19 year-old star Yeremy Pino.

The Mail are reporting that it is Arsenal that are leading the race and have made the first move to sign the starlet, who has already notched up 48 appearances for the Yellow Submarines despite his tender age.

But the Spanish football media giants AS are not so certain whether it is Arsenal or Liverpool who are the main suitors as they reported this morning: As AS announced yesterday, Villarreal has before it the interest of a major club in the Premier League to take Yeremy Pino. While waiting to find out if the approach comes from Arsenal or Liverpool, it seems that the Castellón club could soon have an offer between 40 and 50 million euros on its table. An amount that would solve any economic problem that the club may have had in order to assemble a team for this campaign, since if confirmed it would become the highest transfer in the history of the yellow submarines.

Pino would certainly fit into Arteta’s youth policy but personally it could be a risk taking a 19 year-old starlet and trying to get him settled in a new country, but if he is set to be ‘one for the future’ like Marquinhos, then perhaps he could gain some experience in the cups until he is ready to fight for a place in the Arsenal first team?

——————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids