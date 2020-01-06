Arsenal make formal approach to sign experienced defender

According to the Sun via Foot Mercato, Arsenal have made an official approach towards Bayern Munich regarding the possible January signing of defender Jerome Boateng.
Foot Mercato suggest that the Bavarians would be willing to part with the centre-back for around £15.3m, it’s hard to figure out just how much this deal could cost us given the recent conflicting reports.
Sky Sports claimed that the 31-year-old would be available this month for £12.8m, whilst Bild (via Teamtalk) have suggested that the Gunners can sign the experienced star for free as long as they pick up his hefty wages.
Mikel Arteta is in dire need of bolstering his defensive ranks during this window, we still look lacklustre at the back and the recent long-term injury to Calum Chambers has dealt us another blow in defence.
Boateng has won the Bundesliga seven straight times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League. The high-profile star also helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014.
Boateng’s importance to Bayern’s first-team appears to be dwindling.
Whilst the ace has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, it’s likely that this was only due to the Bavarians having some injuries in central defence.
It would always be hard to turn down the potential signing of such an experienced player, but should the Gunners be focusing their efforts – and cash for that matter, on a more long-term option at centre-back?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
WOW , like wow, Boateng? the same Boateng that fell flat on his face when dribbled by Messi? ThaT BBoateng?
Arent there any young defenders around??????????
Boateng is way past his best, and is not a player we should even contemplate recruiting.Lessons will surely have been learned from the costly errors of judgement made by those in authority at Arsenal during the past decade.
No matter how good Boateng is, we shouldn’t spend more money on old players
Should invest on young players for the future, because Arsenal is not as rich as Real Madrid and Barcelona
Even Bayern Muenchen, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United chose to invest on young players
I counsel that buying another 31 year old ageing CB would be a huge mistake. He would be expensive too, if the figures in this report are indeed true. I do not see it happening, though it may be a longstop second or third choice, being kept artificially alive, until we get someone better. Let us hope we do! Mind you, my Aunt Gladys would be preferable to Mustafi and Sokratis. She is not in training currently, on account of being deceased but I would still prefer her.