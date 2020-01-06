Arsenal make formal approach to sign experienced defender

According to the Sun via Foot Mercato, Arsenal have made an official approach towards Bayern Munich regarding the possible January signing of defender Jerome Boateng.

Foot Mercato suggest that the Bavarians would be willing to part with the centre-back for around £15.3m, it’s hard to figure out just how much this deal could cost us given the recent conflicting reports.

Sky Sports claimed that the 31-year-old would be available this month for £12.8m, whilst Bild (via Teamtalk) have suggested that the Gunners can sign the experienced star for free as long as they pick up his hefty wages.

Mikel Arteta is in dire need of bolstering his defensive ranks during this window, we still look lacklustre at the back and the recent long-term injury to Calum Chambers has dealt us another blow in defence.

Boateng has won the Bundesliga seven straight times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League. The high-profile star also helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014.

Boateng’s importance to Bayern’s first-team appears to be dwindling.

Whilst the ace has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, it’s likely that this was only due to the Bavarians having some injuries in central defence.

It would always be hard to turn down the potential signing of such an experienced player, but should the Gunners be focusing their efforts – and cash for that matter, on a more long-term option at centre-back?