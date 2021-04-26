Arsenal make Fulham man a target to replace David Luiz

Arsenal has made Fulham loanee, Joachim Andersen a summer target and he could be brought in as a replacement for David Luiz.

Although Fulham looks doomed for relegation as they struggle to get the results that they need, Andersen has stood out from the rest of his teammates.

He is on loan from Lyon and has proven to be one of the signings of the season so far.

The French side is open to selling him and Fulham will probably want to make his loan move permanent, but the defender would prefer a Premier League stay.

The Mirror reports that the Gunners have made him a target as they consider allowing David Luiz to leave on a free transfer.

The Brazilian was signed from Chelsea at the start of last season and was handed a new deal for this campaign.

He remains the most senior defender at the club and his experience has been important in their dressing room.

However, he isn’t getting any younger and it might be best to allow him to leave so Arsenal can start building for the future.

The report says Lyon will auction him out when he returns and they want to make around £20million.

West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester United are the other teams who have been linked with a move for him.