Arsenal make improved offer to try beat Man United to defensive target

Arsenal have tabled a second offer for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez, a defender also linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The defender played under new Red Devils’ boss Erik Ten Hag last term in Holland, and is now being linked with a move this summer.

The Gunners appear to be ready to beat United to his signature however after making an improved offer which is believed to be close to their asking price, with De Telegraaf claiming we have offered 40 million euros.

Lisandro is predominantly a centre-back who is comfortable playing at left-back also, and the 24 year-old is being earmarked as a rival to Gabriel Magalhaes role at LCB this summer.

It remains to be seen whether our latest offer will be accepted, but from what I have seen, he is a highly intelligent player who could play in various roles due to his impressive passing and reading of the game. Lisandro would be the latest bargain to leave Holland, and I certainly hope that we can beat United to his signature this summer.

We appear to be making a real statement this summer by strengthening all over the field, and Lisandro would be yet another reason why our rivals should be worried going into the new season, as I believe he would be able to oust the Brazilian centre-back from his role at the back.

Do you agree that Lisandro would likely be an improvement on Gabriel? Could Martinez and Saliba become our new first-choice pairing next season?

Patrick

