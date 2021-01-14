Arsenal make it five without a win against Crystal Palace

Arsenal failed to beat Crystal Palace this evening at the Emirates, the fifth consecutive match where we have failed to claim all three points against our rivals.
The match started brightly on our part, we brought our positive energy into the game from early on, and was causing all sorts of problems for Palace’s defence, but we always seemed to be just one pass away from that clear chance we were chasing.
I hate to say it, but inside the opening 15 minutes, we had the numbers advantage in the final third, only for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make the wrong decision on the ball and gift it away.
Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were passing around neatly as trying to carve out chances of their own, and the former did try and take on some long range efforts, but none troubled Guaita in goal.
Our wastefulness allowed the Eagles to build themselves into the match, and Ebere Eze began to cause us trouble, earning some free-kicks in some dangerous areas.
There wasn’t any chances in that first-half that screamed goal however, and we failed to take any kind of grip on things in the second-half either.
Palace appear to find a way to raise their level against us, and they were not playing with the same struggles they have in recent weeks.
Despite bringing both Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe into the fold for the majority of the second-half, none could make the difference, and the game eventually fizzled out for a 0-0 stalemate.
This will go down as Arsenal’s first ever failure to score at home against Palace, and the game will go down as one you would have struggled to stay awake watching.
Our side have now failed to beat Palace in any of our last five attempts, with four draws and a loss.
Do Arsenal give Palace too much respect?
Patrick
The right wing looked dead because the space wasn’t open enough. When we had Tierney and Mari, the overload on the left flank drew the opponents to open the right flank for Saka/ Smith-Rowe/ Bellerin
Benteke was really dangerous in the air and we need a great target man like him, to be a plan B when we can’t score from open play like this. My MOTMs would be Leno for his saves, Ceballos for his through balls/ interceptions and Xhaka for his tackles/ passes
Our football is disgustingly boring…Like What the heck was that?!..
Palace was there for the taking bit somehow we let them leave the Emirates with a point..
The manager and players should be ashamed for such a gutless performance..
We were unlucky because we lost Tierney, Mari and Magalhaes
The next EPL game against Newcastle would also be tough to crack, because we couldn’t score in the first 90 minutes at the FA Cup game. Tierney and Mari or Magalhaes should be fit for that game
they have pacey wingers and fullbacks too, KT might have struggled too, however AMN has since stopped attacking football whenever he plays fullback for quiet a while now, he didnt give Auba enough option, too static
Tierney and Mari might have struggled as well, but at least our left flank would’ve been more alive
palace wasnt there for the taken, give credit where its due, their defence was well organized and rarely miss anything, if we had pushed our luck too far, we could have gotten punished by palace fast and pacey wingers
tough game. This would’ve been a great game for tierney. Bad luck he was out. Fullback quality is a problem. Palace had the middle of the park patched up and we needed something extra out wide but it never came. Better 2nd half by team tho and overall satisfied with the effort. We move on.
RSH,
Feels like a loss to me. I am so pained!
I think we move the ball too slowly for most part, we were slow in our imaginations and build ups, we increased the tempo early in the second half but we lacked quality in key moments of the game.
We need two QAULITY wingers to play with Lacazette, the team is totally unbalanced it is frustrating. I am really gutted, I am!
Agree. Auba still looks out of step. And yeah, passing really casual at times. Youngsters tried their best but Palace was good at closing down their space. That’s where I’d hope the fullbacks would come in, but AMN pretty much had a stinker today, and Bellerin wasn’t so great either. Good performances further back at least. Holding handled Zaha pretty well.
this is a very reasonable comment. it was a difficult fixture, we have always been struggling against palace, and we are not special yet, so a draw is a fair point
So much for my 2-0 prediction!!
Disappointed, I expected more…
Sue,
You are not alone. How do I manage to sleep this night?
I know Palace defended but we lacked quality, we missed Tierney so so much. So sad
No Patrick we didn’t show them too much respect, we just have difficulty beating them.
Drawn bacause of niles missing passes lacking confidence. Tiereny should have won us the game
Everyone was off tonight, it happens. Disappointing that Partey and Pepe didn’t make any difference. So many sloppy passes from everyone. I really like AMN but his casualness seemed to rub off on his teammates. Xhaka, for his tackling, is my motm with Holding a close second.
Tierney was hugely missed. His runs and pin point crosses. Amn looks lost at LB but I will excuse him. It was a flat game. We started well but after 20mins we couldn’t move the ball quicker and final ball was lacking. Crystal Palace defended well and didn’t open up. They relied on counterattacking football. Its a draw but Palace will be the happier team today….
Good game from both sides, but Tierney was definitely missed today.
Luiz and Holding did well.
Xhaka MOTM if we’re being honest.
Good to see Partey back, expecting more of his progressive play.
We just couldn’t get the win today.
Focus on the next game
palace tactic was on point to nullify us, thats all i can say. they are aware our attack is less effective, reducing us to less space means arsenal toothless in front of goal, because we rarely take game to the opponent these days, any opponent that seat back to play us will always get the better of us. and we miss, KT, no one knows how he would fare against palace fullback because the guy is fast too.
and what about set pieces, we had chances to score from corner kicks but Holding forgot his scoring boots at home
Hector missed a good chance too. I think MA tried some adjustments to his tactic and it looked the team were not used to it at first.
and that pass from ESR to lacca which was mistakenly intercepted by Bellerin, i think that was the defining mommen
Crap game and performance why do they keep bothering with Pepe adds nothing to the team whatsoever will never get money we paid for him but I take anything right now! Plus looks like we lost balogun another complete cock up he is better than neketiah in every department and he is leaving for nothing will regret this big time!!
I expect Balogun to win Leipzig bundesliga since he’s better than Nketiah.
Loose talk!
our golden boy-Saka didnt do much on that wing, i expected less from Pepe, i can see he has been cautioned about his loss of possession when he first arrived, and not we have casual Pepe who only pass to the nearest man without trying to take out his man, we cant complain, can we?
As for Balogun, i dont know why you guys concern yourself about a player who isnt ready to play for us? he feels he cant get consistent game here which is true, so he wants to go, we can only wish him luck, his case is different from Gnabry, we gave Gnabry enough time , but it wasnt meant to be, he was advised to move to Germany and luck smiled on him, he might have been destroyed if he stayed in England. lets move on, its no one fault
Absolutely gutted..Good night y’all..
Really tough game. It was not full of attacking moments but was still good to watch for most part. Not an absolute cagey game by any means. Xhaka Motm for me. Ceballos, Holding, Leno played well, the forward line and ESR had a subdued game, and AMN and HB, though tried were not much effective. Luiz was naughty today.
Onwards and Upwards!
COYG!
Glad you’re happy Sid.
Well we have just resumed our normal sideway and back pass that usually slows down the flow of the game it has nothing to do with Tieney being on the field or not. All the teams that have beaten crystal palace this season have no Tieney in their teams. This guys are not winners they last winning mentality.
Something very wrong when we haven’t been able to beat that extremely average palace team in years! It’s becoming a mental block.. but to be fair we’re probably extremely average ourselves! Only bright note another clean sheet! Aubameyang from hero few months ago to becoming bang average! Need forwards and Arteta needs to stop thinking Eddie Nketiah is the answer he’s mediocre at best, should be moved on to whoever bids the most.
I don’t know what Nketiah has dome to JA fans.
Laca spend 80mins doing nothing and hear we are people trying to blame Nketiah.
Nketiah is useless! And for Lacazette I’ve wanted him sold for a long time! None of the forwards are clinical and that now includes Aubameyang!
I think the new role given to Arteta is beginning to turn his head with pride and ego. It seems to me that he doesn’t evaluate the magnitude of this football club by parading the likes of Nketia, William and pepe when Leicester city are now determined to win the league or stay at the top four at all cost with the serious minded and quality players.
My only praise for Arteta is that he has improved the defence slightly, other than that I’ve not been overly impressed with him but the club will stick with him even if we finish bottom half of the table which looks very likely.
No answers fo today’s terrible sleepfest. Can only hope Martinellii and Partey can make a difference,but Arsenal need more. At the very least Auba and Lacazette who played like two old men should have been making life difficult for the Palace defence by opening it up. But it was all too easy in the end for their defenders to stand flat and remain organised. Today’s game leaves the glass half full.
Not sure what you lot are moaning about..
Thisis the premier league there are no walk overs.. Palace has taken points of city, Tottenham, manu etc and you expected what? .. Your all here moaning..
Partey didn’t make a difference really? Smh.. Very emotional beings you lot.. If your objective, it was half field when he came on.. But you also seem to suggest hes expected to go score or something..lol, smh
Pepe hes a minus..
Bellerin, poor Saka kept making runs for him in the first half.. Sadly he isn’t arsenal or a winning teams player.
Eze and wilf made life hard for saka.. I wonder why he and auba didn’t temporarily switch wings…
During corner kicks against us.. The small players seem to mark thr giants of other teams while our big players dont mark their sizes.. Hmm.
Positives here, with partey back.. I see the team stronger and ESR causing more problems for opposing teams.
All in all a point is better than none.
Kudos to the players
At the start of both halfs we were getting openings because the players were quick in movement. Ceballos was quick and he should’ve stayed on.
We were playing rugby passes. move forward and then pass back
The three subs had no impact.
A very poor match which is a reflection of the standings of these teams in the Premier League.Leno, Holding and Xhaka did well but our final ball into the box was abysmal throughout the game.For a team which has shipped goals against Liverpool and Villa ,Palace defended very well , aided by our failure to create space in the final third. The match showed just how much we have come to depend on Kieran Tierney who hopefully will be back for the Newcastle match.