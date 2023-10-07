Arsenal make late comeback to share the points with Man United Women

The points are shared in Arsenal Women Vs Man United

The Arsenal Women travelled down to Leigh Sports Village in Manchester on Friday night, where we got to see an incredible come back from our Gooners, equalising in extra time to pinch a point on the road in our first away game of the season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United is always a big game and Friday night was no different. In a game where our Arsenal Women came out firing and full of energy, in the first half we looked to dominate most of the half, pressing hard and fast when off the ball and creating problems for United’s midfield.

After just 14 minutes, Arsenal broke through the midfield and caught United on the counter, with a perfect through ball from Steph Catley, Stina Blackstenius darted down the left wing, beating the United defender with her strength and slotted the ball past Mary Earps and into the bottom right-hand corner of the United net, putting Arsenal Women 1-0 in front.

It didn’t take long for United to equalise, Arsenal Women being caught on the counter from a looping ball from George that landed at the feet of Galton, Sabrina D’Angelo tried to come out of her box and block the counter-attack but mistimed her clearance and the ball some how made it past her, leaving the net wide open for Galton to finish. A silly mistake and maybe lack of concentration, we walked into the tunnels at half-time 1-1.

Coming out in the second half, United looked a lot more dangerous and came out with a lot of energy. We looked to be on the back foot for a lot of the half but slowly grew into it. In a game of end-to-end football, it looked like anyone could win it. Marc Skinner made some late changes and sooner after we were caught out, after a badly timed clearing of the ball landed at the feet of a United player and onto just brought on Malard, who poked the ball just past the reach of D’Angelo to put United 2-1 up.

Arsenal looked to have most of the ball in the last 10 minutes, creating chance after chance but just couldn’t seem to break through the United defence, but in the 86th minute Jonas Eidevall looked to his bench for a boost, bringing on new signing Cloe Lacasse. It look Lacasse only 8 minutes to equalise, taking a shot from outside the box in extra time that flew into the top right-hand corner of the net, a first goal for Arsenal Women and I’m sure it’s one she will never forget.

A draw that kind of felt like a win, to score in the last minutes of extra time was great resilience from our Gooners, we go again against Aston Villa next weekend at The Emirates, where we hope to get back to winning ways.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Were you relived with the result? Or do you think we could have done more?

Daisy Mae