Arsenal make Ligue 1 midfielder a priority summer target

Arsenal has made Eduardo Camavinga their top midfield target as they plan to revamp their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Frenchman has been one of the best young midfielders in Europe since he broke into the Rennes first team.

He helped them to qualify for the Champions League in this campaign and has also been called up to the senior France national team.

He hasn’t had the best of seasons, but his talents are obvious to see and he will only be at Rennes for so long.

The likes of Real Madrid and PSG have been linked with a move for him, and Le10 Sport claims that Arsenal wants to sign him also.

The Gunners might be without Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard for next season, with both midfielders expected to return to Real Madrid after their respective loan spells at the Emirates.

This would force the Gunners back into the market and one player that they hope to sign is Camavinga.

The report says they see him as an ideal addition to their team and would have to see off PSG before they can sign him.

The French side almost always signs the best players from their rival Ligue 1 teams and will be confident that they can beat Arsenal to his signature.