Arsenal make official bid for Locatelli – confirmed by Sassuolo’s CEO

The Italy star Manuel Locatelli has been the subject of an official bid from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta and Edu seem to be moving in on all their top targets at once.

Earlier it was confirmed that the Gunners had sealed a deal for Nuno Tavares from Benfica and are close to buying the Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

But despite the official bid for Locatelli, Arsenal are unsurprisingly facing competition for the 23 year-old after his impressive form at the Euros with Italy, and the main competitor is the Italian giants Juventus.

“Arsenal have made an official bid for Locatelli,” Carnevali told Sky Italia, as transcribed by Sports Mole. “They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see.

“Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve.”

So it would seem that Arsenal will need to equal or better the bid from Juventus, and then we would need to wait for the Euros to finish to find out if Locatelli would prefer a move to the Premier League or remain in the comfort of Serie A.

Mikel Arteta may be able to convince the midfielder of his Arsenal Project, but Max Allegri can practically guarantee him trophies if he joins The Old Lady.

So, it’s fingers crossed on this one…