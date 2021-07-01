Arsenal make official bid for Locatelli – confirmed by Sassuolo’s CEO

The Italy star Manuel Locatelli has been the subject of an official bid from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta and Edu seem to be moving in on all their top targets at once.
Earlier it was confirmed that the Gunners had sealed a deal for Nuno Tavares from Benfica and are close to buying the Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.
But despite the official bid for Locatelli, Arsenal are unsurprisingly facing competition for the 23 year-old after his impressive form at the Euros with Italy, and the main competitor is the Italian giants Juventus.
“Arsenal have made an official bid for Locatelli,” Carnevali told Sky Italia, as transcribed by Sports Mole. “They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see.
“Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve.”
So it would seem that Arsenal will need to equal or better the bid from Juventus, and then we would need to wait for the Euros to finish to find out if Locatelli would prefer a move to the Premier League or remain in the comfort of Serie A.
Mikel Arteta may be able to convince the midfielder of his Arsenal Project, but Max Allegri can practically guarantee him trophies if he joins The Old Lady.
So, it’s fingers crossed on this one…
I would be shocked if we get Locatelli. I think Sassuolo are just trying to get Juve to submit an improved bid. I also think Locatelli will prefer Juve to Arsenal.
Anyway, id rather renato sanches than this guy. I mean he’s good, but for some reason id rather renato sanches.
It will take a lot of motivation and convincing from Arteta to get him to come to Arsenal. Juventus obviously guarantees trophy especially with Max Allegro in charge again. And we are not in Europe matches.
I would have preferred any skillful player with premier league experience. There is just too much unpredictability of players not performing when they come to England. And then the issue of needing time to adapt.
We need to get it right next season, Arteta must deliver.
All I see is Arsenal being used as element to hike the price of Locatelli & also to get the likes of Juve & others that would be interested to get their cheque books out without hesitation.
I do understand the scepticism about this transfer but at end of the day money talks, so if we offer more money(apparently we’re prepared to offer upfront as well) we may be able to prize him away from juve’s clutches. We are massive step up from sassuolo so I’m sure he wouldn’t be disappointed to join us.
their are many skill full players in English why Italian eg Maddison he will feet in arsenal style he’s perfect no 10 with out doubt
Locatelli is a defensive midfielder. Not an attacking midfielder. Replacement or alternative to Xhaka, as opposed to attacking mid.
Word on the street is we actually offered already more than Juventus. I can’t remember the source, but apparently arsenal and BVB have both offered 40 m while juventus offers player plus cash which sassuolo don’t favor. So it’s more like that means that juventus will have to equal arsenal’s offer.
Would a CEO make a statement just to drive another team’s activity ?I think it’s unethical. I think if it wasn’t true, then they’d just leak it to the press. Not make official statements.
Spot on
👍 👍 Joe, you are correct in Locatelli being a DM; however he has a higher and broader skill set, than say Yve Bissouma.
He will be a good investment if Arsenal can pick him up at the current price. Juventus are trying to squeeze the deal, relying on past good relations with Sassuolo’s and may come unstuck.
The difficult thing will be to convince Locatelli to forego Juventus and Champions League football to join the “Arsenal project”.
If he is a replacement for Xhaka, than it is good because he is a deep lying midfielder with long range passing being his trait. But for creativity I would prefer Madison or Szobozlei the Austrian plying his trade in Germany.
Or PEREIRA from west brom
Goga, I can’t believe Manuel Perreira is not on a “big” clubs radar as an ACM. A better, more complete footballer than Buendia in my opinion.
Personally, I’d give more of an ear to Szabitzer or Hossem Aouar. The thing is, I think we shouldn’t go over budget.
Why should we pay 80 million for Madison?
Because he outscored our entire midfield and got more assists. He is prem proven and we would be taking him from a direct rival. Lets say we buy Aouar from Lyon from 25 million and it takes him half a season to settle and we miss out on the top 4. The true value would be 70 million through missing out on the champions league. Maddison Saka Pepe and ESR would give us amazing depth and versatility.