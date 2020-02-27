Pablo Mari’s future may already have been resolved.

Arsenal have reportedly made a decision on the future of on-loan defender Pablo Mari already.

According to Coluna do Fla, the Gunners have already decided they will trigger the option to make Mari’s move to the Emirates Stadium permanent this summer.

Mari is yet to make his Arsenal debut after joining on loan from Flamengo this January, but he looks a promising talent who could give us something different in defence.

The 26-year-old did not arrive as the biggest name this winter, and some fans will no doubt feel the club should be pursuing someone more proven at the highest level.

Still, the work Mikel Arteta has done on improving Shkodran Mustafi perhaps shows that there is some sense in giving Mari a chance to develop, even if he isn’t as proven as some of the other names our rivals are likely to be linked with in the coming months.