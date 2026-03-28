Arsenal make plans to sign Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brahim Diaz, with Real Madrid reportedly prepared to sell the attacker at the end of the season. The Gunners have tracked his progress for some time and continue to view him as one of the most technically gifted attacking players available.

Their long-standing interest reflects a desire to strengthen their squad with proven quality. Diaz’s experience at Real Madrid is seen as a valuable asset, particularly given his exposure to high-level competition and a winning environment.

Arsenal’s Interest in Diaz

Arsenal believe Diaz could significantly enhance their team’s overall profile. His creativity, versatility, and composure in attacking areas make him an appealing option as they look to add further depth and quality to their squad.

He has delivered strong performances over the years, even while operating in a highly competitive environment. According to Team Talk, Arsenal are now actively planning to add him to their squad, signalling a more concrete level of interest ahead of the next transfer window.

Despite his ability, Diaz has often found himself on the fringes of the Madrid squad due to the exceptional quality and depth available to the Spanish club. This situation has opened the possibility of a transfer, provided that a suitable offer is made.

Potential Transfer and Role

Arsenal are expected to step up their pursuit once the current season concludes, with the intention of securing his signature. The club reportedly believes that he represents a worthwhile investment and is prepared to meet Real Madrid’s valuation.

Such a move could offer Diaz the opportunity for more regular playing time, something that has been difficult to guarantee in Madrid. A switch to the Emirates would present a fresh challenge and the chance to establish himself more prominently.

However, competition for places at Arsenal remains strong, meaning that securing a consistent role would still require significant effort. Nevertheless, the potential transfer appears logical for both parties if the conditions align and the player is ready to compete for his place.