Arsenal make plans to stop losing youngsters after Man Utd snap up pair

For two consecutive transfer windows, Arsenal have seen key academy talents depart for Manchester United. The Gunners lost Chido Obi-Martin to the Red Devils in the summer, and Ayden Heaven followed suit last month, joining the same club. It is a concerning trend for Arsenal, particularly as United have struggled in the league, at times hovering closer to the relegation zone than the title race. Losing young prospects to a team in such turmoil is undoubtedly frustrating for the Gunners.

However, it is not difficult to understand why these youngsters have chosen to leave. Arsenal must now take action to prevent further exits, and the simplest solution is to place more trust in their academy products by giving them opportunities in the senior squad. If Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly had not been given chances in the first team, they too might have considered a move away from the club.

The next prospect who could be targeted by other clubs is Max Dowman, who is already showing signs of being a generational talent. The 15-year-old regularly trains with the first team, and according to the Daily Mail, he is set to make his debut for Arsenal soon as the club look to secure his long-term future. The Gunners are keen to ensure they do not lose another promising youngster and will continue to provide chances to academy graduates who prove they are ready.

Ultimately, keeping hold of top young talents is straightforward—giving them a clear pathway to the first team. If Arsenal continue to integrate their brightest prospects into senior football, they will be far more likely to remain at the club rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere. The solution is simple: trust in youth, and they will repay that faith by staying and developing within the club.