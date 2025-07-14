Arsenal Make Progress in Talks Over New Deal for Hale End Graduate

Arsenal have made progress in recent days in talks with Ethan Nwaneri over a new contract.

The talented youngster entered the final year of his current deal in June, and until recently, there were few signs of a contract extension being agreed. After securing a new deal for Myles Lewis-Skelly, it had been expected that Nwaneri would follow suit, but discussions between the two parties had stalled. Nwaneri was even advised to sack his agent!

One sticking point has been the player’s desire for guaranteed playing time, yet it now appears that a resolution may be close.

Agreement Near as Arsenal Outline Future Plans

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have made progress in negotiations for Nwaneri’s new contract. The transfer expert reported that the club have laid out their vision for the coming years and have held specific discussions over the midfielder’s future game time.

Talks have seemingly progressed well, with Arsenal hopeful of receiving the green light soon before finalising terms. This update follows credible reports last week that suggested talks had hit a wall due to Nwaneri’s playing time demands.

While the player is currently on holiday, discussions have continued, likely led by his representatives. Encouragingly, an amicable agreement now appears to be in sight.

This breakthrough will help ward off outside interest, particularly from Chelsea. The West London club are reportedly monitoring the situation closely but are only expected to make a move if Arsenal fail to tie Nwaneri down to a new deal.

Breakthrough Season Garners Attention

The player’s rising profile is well earned. The 2024-25 season marked a true breakthrough for the Hale End graduate.

Having just turned 18 in March, Nwaneri made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. His consistent performances led to a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, underlining the remarkable impact he had.

Gooners will be hoping the club can move quickly to secure the future of one of their most exciting academy talents.

Surely Nwaneri will sign on the dotted line? Thoughts Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

