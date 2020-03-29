Arsenal make signing a player in this position a priority so they can revive Mesut Ozil

Arsenal has made signing a new defensive midfielder their top priority in the next transfer window.

The Gunners believe that a new top-class defensive midfielder would protect their back four better and help revive Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners have become a better team under Mikel Arteta but the Spaniard doesn’t seem to be happy with the options he has in front of the back four.

He has the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi at his disposal but he wants more and that may put Guendouzi’s future on the line.

Sun Sport claims that the Spaniard is targeting a new defensive midfielder although he knows that he won’t have the biggest budget when the next transfer window opens.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Atletico’s Madrid’s Thomas Partey in the last few months, but the Spaniards are preparing to extend the Ghanaian’s contract and that means a bigger release clause.

Carlos Soler has reportedly become Arteta’s latest target and the 23-year-old may represent a cheaper alternative as he could cost the Gunners less than £40 million.

Arteta will be looking at the Arsenal board to give him enough money to sign as many players that he needs in the next transfer window.