Arsenal make their position clear on Tomiyasu after transfer rumours

Arsenal has firmly declared Takehiro Tomiyasu as untouchable amid interest from Inter Milan for his signature, reports the Mirror.
The Japanese international faced challenges getting regular game time at the Emirates last season due to injuries and the strong form of Ben White. However, manager Mikel Arteta holds Tomiyasu in high regard and plans to trust him with significant minutes in the upcoming campaign.
Although Arsenal has recently signed Jurrien Timber to provide competition in the defensive position, they have firmly turned down Inter Milan’s audacious bid for Tomiyasu. The Gunners have no intention of letting go of the versatile player, who can also perform well as a left-back.
By sending this strong message to Inter and other potential suitors, Arsenal is indicating their commitment to keeping Tomiyasu at the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomiyasu is an effective player who gets the job done whenever he is on the pitch, so it makes no sense for us to lose him now.
The Japan star will make every other defender fighting for a starting role perform at their best, knowing that their space could be taken over.
We are no longer a selling club and will only trade players who we believe are no longer good enough for us.
I think Inter wanted Tomiyasu on loan without obligation to buy.
A total joke if so, don’t answer phone calls if Inter won’t be serious.
Tomiyasu on loan, Balogun on loan with obligation to buy at half the price we’re asking.
Why does Inter even fish in the PL pond when they can’t afford the bait. Probably underbid with West Ham and get brushed off again.
How does Inter Milan who can’t pay Arsenal’s asking price of £50m for Balogun, who they are trying to sign this summer. Now think Arsenal will listen to them if they want to sign Tomiyansu.
