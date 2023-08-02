Arsenal make their position clear on Tomiyasu after transfer rumours

Arsenal has firmly declared Takehiro Tomiyasu as untouchable amid interest from Inter Milan for his signature, reports the Mirror.

The Japanese international faced challenges getting regular game time at the Emirates last season due to injuries and the strong form of Ben White. However, manager Mikel Arteta holds Tomiyasu in high regard and plans to trust him with significant minutes in the upcoming campaign.

Although Arsenal has recently signed Jurrien Timber to provide competition in the defensive position, they have firmly turned down Inter Milan’s audacious bid for Tomiyasu. The Gunners have no intention of letting go of the versatile player, who can also perform well as a left-back.

By sending this strong message to Inter and other potential suitors, Arsenal is indicating their commitment to keeping Tomiyasu at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is an effective player who gets the job done whenever he is on the pitch, so it makes no sense for us to lose him now.

The Japan star will make every other defender fighting for a starting role perform at their best, knowing that their space could be taken over.

We are no longer a selling club and will only trade players who we believe are no longer good enough for us.

