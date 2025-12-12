Arsenal make their stance on selling Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has been tipped to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window amid growing competition for places at the club. The striker recently returned to full fitness after spending approximately a year on the treatment table and is now vying with Viktor Gyokeres for game time.

Many observers believe he is also behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, meaning that if the German is fit, he would start ahead of the Brazilian. These factors have contributed to speculation that Jesus could depart the club in January.

January Transfer Speculation

Arsenal could be active during the winter transfer window, and it may not only involve incoming players. The club is expected to work diligently to ensure the squad remains competitive through careful decisions regarding both departures and arrivals. Despite the speculation, Jesus appears determined to fight for his place in the team, and indications suggest that the manager shares this sentiment.

Arteta Confirms Commitment to Jesus

Ahead of the Wolves fixture, Mikel Arteta was asked whether he would be open to selling Jesus in January. As quoted by TNT Sports, he responded, “I don’t consider that, especially with the situation that we have right now. I think Gabriel has a lot to offer to the team and he’s proven that straightaway in the first minute that he was available to play he’s put so much to be in this position again and now the focus is to be with us.”

Arteta’s comments emphasise his belief in Jesus’ value to the squad and underline the club’s commitment to retaining key players during a period of intense competition for positions. The manager appears keen to allow the striker to continue demonstrating his capabilities on the pitch, rather than pursuing a mid-season transfer.

With the January window approaching, the situation will continue to attract attention, but both player and manager seem focused on ensuring that Jesus has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Arsenal’s campaign. Fans will be watching closely to see how the competition for places develops and whether the striker can re-establish himself as a regular starter.

