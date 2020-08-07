Arsenal make u-turn on signing Barcelona star, because they will land Willian

Arsenal has reportedly pulled out of the running for the signing of Philippe Coutinho as they expect to land Willian from Chelsea.

Daily Telegraph correspondent, Matt Law claims that the Gunners have insisted that they will not pursue a move for him in any kind of deal.

Just to be clear. Arsenal this evening insistent they will not sign Coutinho on any kind of deal (because Willian is so likely to happen). — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 5, 2020

Coutinho has been declared surplus to requirements at Barcelona and as he enters the final month of his loan deal with Bayern Munich, the Brazilian will look at his options ahead of next season.

Arsenal has been one team that is consistently being linked with a move for him as he struggles to make an impact in Barcelona, but now they have turned their attention towards sealing a move for Willian instead.

Willian is available for free after refusing to sign a new two years deal with Chelsea because he wants a longer contract.

Arsenal has agreed to give him his desired contract duration and he should sign with them shortly.

Coutinho remains one of the most talented playmakers in the world at the moment, and he has continued his fine reputation by scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists in 23 league games for Bayern Munich this season.