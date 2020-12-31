Arsenal make U-turn on youngster’s future

Arsenal is already looking towards offloading some of their players in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have one of the biggest squads in England and that explains why they had to leave some of them out of their registered squad for the Europa League and the Premier League this season.

They hope to send some of them away next month, and this includes experienced and inexperienced players.

One player who would have been among the departures next month is Emile Smith Rowe, but CBS Sports says that Arsenal has made a U-turn on his future.

The report says that the Gunners have decided that he will stay after he shone in Arsenal’s last two games.

The Gunners have lacked creativity for much of this season, but when they brought Smith Rowe into the team against Chelsea and Brighton, things have looked better for them on the creative front.

While the club might still sign another midfielder next month, they are not expected to allow him to leave them on loan again.

With a lot of games to play, they anticipate that there will be a need for his talents, he has to stay because of that.