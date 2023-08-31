Arsenal make world record bid for Women’s World Cup top GK Mary Earps! by Michelle

Well, well, well.. When I seen all of the noise surrounding Arsenal Women being interested in signing Mary Earps yesterday, I stopped myself from jumping on the bandwagon and decided it’s better to wait for something a little more concrete. Et voila! Confirmation from Alex Ibaceta of DAZN is definitely concrete enough for me! See official ‘tweet’ below:

It is understood that Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Earps, in their negotiations with Manchester United. The current world record bid for a goalkeeper stands at £100k, but Arsenal’s bid for Earps is believed to be significantly higher.

Earps’, 30, joined the Red Devils, from German giants Wolfsburg, in 2019, and her contract with Manchester United runs until May 2024. Last season in the WSL Earps conceded only 12 goals in 22 matches, and kept 14 clean sheets.

Mary Earps won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and was a standout performer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, that took place this summer in Australia & New Zealand. Earps was named the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, winning the Golden Glove.

Earps is a mainstay of England’s Lionesses, who reached the final of the World Cup against Spain this summer, but lost to La Roja 1-0. The damage by Spain could have been a lot worse had it not been for Earps multiple saves, including saving a penalty kick by Spanish captain Jenni Hermoso..

This seems absolutely surreal! Is it just me or does this all seem a bit surreal to you too?

Arsenal Women are certainly having a massive summer transfer window with the arrival of Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Alessia Russo & Laia Codina – can we expect to see Mary Earps in an Arsenal shirt soon too? Or will Manchester United mis-manage this bid as much as they did with Arsenal’s record bid for Alessia Russo, who eventually moved on a free transfer this summer?

Michelle Maxwell

