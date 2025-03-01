Arsenal makes a bold move to sign multiple leagues winner for free

Arsenal have made a move to sign Joshua Kimmich as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad when this season ends.

Mikel Arteta’s side already boasts some of the best players in England, but the club remains keen on further improvement. With their ambitions growing, adding a player of Kimmich’s calibre would be a major statement.

Kimmich is widely regarded as one of the best players in Germany and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich. The German international has won multiple league titles with the Bavarian giants, as well as the Champions League. His versatility, intelligence, and leadership make him an asset for any top club.

In recent months, Kimmich had been engaged in contract talks with Bayern Munich, and for a while, there seemed to be progress. However, after he hesitated to sign their latest offer, the club withdrew the proposal, leaving him with a decision to either restart negotiations or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

This development could provide Kimmich with the opportunity to explore his options, and Arsenal appear to have acted swiftly. According to a report from TeamTalk, the Gunners have already made an approach to bring him to London, aiming to gain an advantage over his other suitors. Given Kimmich’s quality, it is no surprise that several top European clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Signing Kimmich will not be straightforward, as the competition for his signature will be fierce. His ability to operate in midfield or defence makes him an attractive target for many elite clubs. However, if Arsenal manage to secure his services, it would represent a significant step forward for the squad.

Adding a player of Kimmich’s experience and winning mentality would elevate the team and provide Arteta with greater tactical flexibility. The Gunners have shown ambition in recent transfer windows, and landing a player of his stature would further underline their intent to challenge for major honours.