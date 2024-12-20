Arsenal makes a decision about loanee when he returns in the summer

Reiss Nelson is expected to return to Arsenal at the end of this season after completing his loan spell at Fulham, and the Gunners have already made a decision regarding his future at the club. The English winger had been initially set to stay at the Emirates for the current campaign, having been part of the first-team setup. However, when a late opportunity emerged for Arsenal to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, the club decided to send Nelson out on loan to Fulham for the season to make room for the more experienced player.

At Fulham, Nelson has been able to showcase his talents, even though his appearances have been limited. The winger has featured in only a few matches for the Cottagers, but they have benefited from his contributions when he has played. Nevertheless, despite the positive impact he has had in those games, Nelson is still expected to return to Arsenal next summer once his loan spell concludes. Like many players who have come through the renowned Hale End academy, Nelson has always dreamed of making it big with Arsenal’s first team.

However, it seems that Nelson may have missed his chance to establish himself as a regular starter for the Gunners. According to a report in The Daily Mail, Arsenal has no intention of keeping the winger when he returns at the end of the season. The club plans to offload him once he returns, indicating that Nelson’s future at Arsenal may soon be up. This decision is part of the club’s strategy to focus on strengthening their squad with more reliable and consistent performers.

Nelson is expected to follow in the footsteps of other Hale End graduates like Eddie Nketiah, who have had to move on from the club to build their careers elsewhere. While it would have been great to see Nelson regularly feature for Arsenal, it is becoming clear that his current level of performance is not enough to secure a long-term place in the squad. It seems that the best course of action for both the player and the club would be for Nelson to find a new opportunity, where he can continue his development and achieve success away from the pressure of competing at Arsenal.

