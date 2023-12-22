Arsenal makes a decision on Eddie Nketiah amidst links to Ivan Toney

Arsenal is set to bolster their attacking options by signing a new striker either in the upcoming January transfer window or in the summer as they aim to increase their goal-scoring capabilities.

While Mikel Arteta’s team has performed well this season, the need for more goals has prompted the search for a potentially more prolific striker.

Eddie Nketiah, who has been serving as the backup to Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates, could be displaced to make room for a new addition. Recent discussions within the club about Nketiah’s future suggest that Arsenal is aware of the potential challenge he may face in securing playing time if a new frontman is brought in.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are now open to offloading the English international, anticipating a potential sale in 2024. Whether this transfer will materialise in the upcoming transfer window or at the end of the season remains to be seen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has hardly played for us this season and deserves more game time but at a smaller club.

We need a world-class striker to lead our attack, which could be the last piece of the jigsaw.

However, we may struggle to sign someone new in January and we probably have to wait until the summer to get rid of Nketiah.

But the striker must improve his performance because we are banking on him to deliver for us. If he ends the term well, he will get a good team to sign him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…