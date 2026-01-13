Arsenal makes a decision on future of star player amid interest

Everton have been linked with a potential January move for Ben White as they seek to strengthen their right-back options, but securing the defender’s signature is expected to be difficult. Since joining Arsenal from Brighton, White has become an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, delivering consistently strong performances and demonstrating his versatility and reliability.

Although he now plays second fiddle to Jurrien Timber, who is enjoying an exceptional season, Arsenal’s busy fixture schedule means White remains an important squad member. Everton is reportedly keen to take advantage of his reduced starting opportunities to add quality to their own team, providing competition and cover in the defensive line.

Everton’s interest

From a strategic perspective, the move appears logical. White offers Premier League experience, technical ability, and the capacity to contribute both defensively and offensively. Everton sees him as a player who could immediately improve their right-back position, particularly given their current search for depth and consistency. However, it remains unclear how White himself feels about leaving Arsenal to seek more regular game time, and whether he would be receptive to a transfer.

Arsenal’s stance

According to a source cited by Football Insider, a move for White is highly unlikely this month. Arsenal have no intention of selling any key players during the January transfer window, believing that every squad member will play a role in their pursuit of success across four competitions. The Gunners regard White as a vital part of their team and want him available for the remainder of the season.

White also appears content to remain with the club, which further reduces the likelihood of a transfer. With Arsenal focused on their ambitions and White settled in north London, Everton’s interest is unlikely to result in a deal during the current window. For the time being, White’s future appears firmly tied to Arsenal, where he will continue to provide quality cover and competition in defence.