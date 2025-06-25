Arsenal makes a decision on Gabriel Martinelli amidst Bayern Munich interest

Arsenal has made a firm decision regarding Gabriel Martinelli’s future after Bayern Munich expressed interest in the Brazilian attacker.

Since joining Arsenal from Ituano, Martinelli has grown into one of the club’s most exciting and consistent performers. Despite the Gunners signing him for a modest fee, he has proven to be a standout in the Premier League and a vital piece in Mikel Arteta’s attacking setup.

Bayern considers Martinelli if Williams deal fails

Recently, reports from Germany have suggested that Bayern Munich could target Martinelli if their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams falls through. The Bavarian side is determined to reinforce its flanks this summer, and Martinelli has reportedly been discussed internally as a potential option should other targets become unavailable.

Bayern’s interest was enough to spark speculation around Martinelli’s future at the Emirates. However, the response from Arsenal has been swift and emphatic. According to a report by Football Insider, the North London side has no intention of entertaining any offers for the Brazil international. The club considers him untouchable and central to their long-term project.

Arsenal views Martinelli as essential to future success

Arsenal remains focused on stability and continuity within their squad as they aim to build on last season’s campaign. Although the team fell short of major silverware, Martinelli was one of the bright sparks and remains highly valued by the coaching staff and fans alike.

The player himself is said to be fully committed to the club. He has not agitated for a transfer and continues to enjoy life in London under Arteta’s management. With Arsenal preparing for another season of Champions League football, Martinelli sees the club as an ideal environment for growth and success.

The Gunners have made it clear that they will not be tempted by Bayern’s interest, regardless of the fee offered. Arsenal is focused on strengthening the team, not losing key pieces, and Martinelli is considered one of their top assets.

