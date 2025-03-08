Arsenal makes a decision on Leandro Trossard amidst Saudi interest

Leandro Trossard has found himself taking on more responsibility at Arsenal as the club deals with an attacking injury crisis. Several of Arsenal’s key attackers have been sidelined, and Trossard is now one of the few fit options left in the squad. The Belgian forward, who joined the Gunners at the start of 2023, has become an important player for the team, scoring several crucial goals throughout the season. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli currently unavailable, Arsenal will be hoping Trossard can continue to deliver in their absence.

Despite Trossard’s key role in the squad this season, there is growing speculation that it could be his final year at the club. Several clubs have expressed interest in the Belgian, and this could lead to a potential exit at the end of the season. In January, it seemed unlikely that Arsenal would allow Trossard to leave, even with interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. However, as time has passed, the possibility of a sale has increased.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is now open to considering offers for Trossard when the season concludes, particularly with ongoing reports linking him to Saudi Arabian clubs. This could signal a change in Arsenal’s approach, as the club may need to offload some players before bringing in new talent.

While Trossard has been a valuable player for Arsenal, the club may decide that, should a suitable offer come in for him, it could be in their best interest to sell and use the funds to sign a replacement. This decision would likely depend on the offers Arsenal receives and their ability to find an adequate alternative to strengthen their attacking options.