Arsenal makes a decision on Ramsdale’s future ahead of January transfer window

Aaron Ramsdale has faced speculation about leaving Arsenal in January after losing his first-team position to David Raya. Ramsdale was in good form when the Spaniard started getting opportunities as Arsenal’s first choice.

Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence in Raya as the best goalkeeper at the club, which puts Ramsdale at risk of losing his spot in the England national squad.

Amid these circumstances, it’s been suggested that the English goalkeeper is contemplating his future at the club and may request a transfer in January. However, Football Insider reports that Arsenal is not willing to allow his departure at the halfway point of the season.

Despite losing his first-team spot, the report insists that Arsenal is determined to keep Ramsdale at the club to provide proper cover for Raya. His future may become a subject of discussion again in the summer, but for now, it appears that Ramsdale will remain at the Emirates beyond this year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale deserves to play and most of us agree that he needs to get the game time he deserves.

However, it makes no sense to lose such a quality team member in January when we have a huge second half of the campaign to play.

