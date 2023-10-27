Arsenal makes a decision on Ramsdale’s future ahead of January transfer window

Aaron Ramsdale has faced speculation about leaving Arsenal in January after losing his first-team position to David Raya. Ramsdale was in good form when the Spaniard started getting opportunities as Arsenal’s first choice.
Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence in Raya as the best goalkeeper at the club, which puts Ramsdale at risk of losing his spot in the England national squad.
Amid these circumstances, it’s been suggested that the English goalkeeper is contemplating his future at the club and may request a transfer in January. However, Football Insider reports that Arsenal is not willing to allow his departure at the halfway point of the season.
Despite losing his first-team spot, the report insists that Arsenal is determined to keep Ramsdale at the club to provide proper cover for Raya. His future may become a subject of discussion again in the summer, but for now, it appears that Ramsdale will remain at the Emirates beyond this year.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ramsdale deserves to play and most of us agree that he needs to get the game time he deserves.
However, it makes no sense to lose such a quality team member in January when we have a huge second half of the campaign to play.
——————————————
I prefer Ramsdele than Raya because is among who takes us back to the UEFA champions league and I never seen the reason why arteta keep using Raya ahead of Ramsdele and to be honest Raya cause the lose of Len’s and the draw against Chelsea and sport so why would arteta should continue using him as our number one keeper I think this is unfair
They need balance
It’s a shame that I haven’t seen something good that Raya have really done better than Ramsdale.
I also prefer Ramsdale. Some curious decisions by the manager. Don’t get me wrong he’s got the team to where they are now and looking like a better squad we’ve seen for many a year but buying Raya and Havartz for me I’m still very confused as to why. We spend 100$ million on these players when we should have put that money else where. A new striker and a true midfielder.
I understand we have an option to buy Raya, but from what I’ve seen of him, I would let it lapse.
Rice and Timber are great signings though!
Two bulls never rule in one pen.
Surely their must me something stronger than an option to buy, maybe one of the strangest deal ever made
“Two bulls”? More like one bull and one timid frightened rabbit. I reckon you can work out which is which!
Definitely, Ramsdale has to play whenever he wants to play. Arsenal is an English club and he’s English. This is one of those situations where a coach has to base his selection based entirely on popular demand.
See, unlike in the case of Partey who, having come back fit from CAF games and not selected against Chelsea, it’s unthinkable that Ramsdale hasn’t been picked.
Hopefully, for everyone’s sanity, Partey’s “muscle injury” will be good enough to see him off till the January transfer window when he can slip out of sight and out of mind without much fan fare.