Riccardo Calafiori has been a standout performer for Arsenal since joining the club at the start of last season. The Italian defender has established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice left back, and his consistent performances have made him an integral part of the team. Calafiori is enjoying his time at Arsenal and has been recognised as one of the finest players in the squad, contributing both defensively and offensively.

Arsenal have maintained a policy of retaining their best players under Mikel Arteta, and Calafiori is no exception. While other clubs continue to monitor talented players, the Gunners are determined to keep him as a key figure in their squad. His form and influence on the pitch have cemented his place in Arteta’s plans, making it unlikely that Arsenal would consider selling him this summer.

Interest from Italian Clubs

Despite his status at Arsenal, Italian clubs have reportedly expressed interest in Calafiori, evaluating the possibility of signing him at the end of the season. Selling the left back would generate a decent fee, but the club have decided that he will remain in North London for another campaign. According to Metro Sport, Arsenal have no plans to entertain offers for Calafiori in the upcoming transfer window, reflecting the value they place on his contributions to the team.

Stability and Player Satisfaction

Calafiori is reported to be happy at Arsenal, further reducing any likelihood of a move. His satisfaction at the club, combined with his importance on the pitch, means he is unlikely to push for a transfer. For the Gunners, retaining key players like Calafiori ensures stability within the squad and continuity in their tactical setup. His continued presence at the Emirates is expected to play a significant role in the team’s domestic and European campaigns, allowing Arsenal to build on their performances from the previous season.