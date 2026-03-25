Arsenal makes a decision on the future of Gabriel Jesus 

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus does not appear to be the same player he was before his injury, with the Brazilian yet to show consistent improvement as the weeks progress. His form has become a growing concern for the club as they assess their attacking options heading into the next campaign.

Arsenal were unable to sell him in the summer of 2025 due to the injury he sustained at the start of the previous year. Now that he has returned to fitness, there has been hope that he would quickly rediscover his best form. However, despite receiving limited minutes on the pitch, his impact has been minimal, raising further doubts about his role within the squad.

Uncertain Future at the Emirates

Jesus’ future has become a significant talking point at the Emirates Stadium, particularly as he has just over a year remaining on his current contract. Notably, the club has yet to indicate any intention to extend his deal, which has only intensified speculation surrounding his long-term prospects.

Arsenal are committed to retaining their most important players, yet Jesus no longer appears to fall into that category. As reported by Football Insider, the Gunners are open to his departure, signalling a potential shift in their squad planning strategy.

Strategic Decision for Arsenal

From a financial perspective, Arsenal reportedly view Jesus as one of the higher earners within the squad, making his potential exit an opportunity to rebalance their wage structure. Offloading him could allow the club to allocate resources more effectively and pursue other targets capable of strengthening the team.

There is also a clear need for greater efficiency in attack if Arsenal are to achieve their ambitions. Jesus has struggled to deliver the required level of performance, and unless there is a notable improvement in his contributions, he may ultimately be sacrificed as part of a broader rebuild.

While the player himself is likely to fight for his place, a move away from the club in the summer could prove to be the most sensible outcome for all parties, including the former Manchester City forward.