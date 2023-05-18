Arsenal makes a decision on the future of loanee ahead of next season

Tim Akinola could be on his way out of Arsenal this season as he struggles to come close to playing for Mikel Arteta’s first team.

The 22-year-old currently plays on loan for Chesterfield, where he has been superb for them in the league and cup competition.

However, they will be unable to turn his loan move into a permanent deal, which means Arsenal must find a way to offload him.

All Nigeria Soccer says the Gunners and his entourage have been in talks over his future and have concluded the midfielder will either leave on loan again or on a permanent transfer.

At his age, he deserves to be a first-teamer and keeping him with the U21 side will hinder the growth of many other players at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Akinola joined from Huddersfield as a very fine young talent, but he has failed to make the grade at the Emirates and has to leave.

We have several young talents in our current U21 side and they need to play instead of keeping Akinola to deny them from getting enough game time.

If he does well at Chesterfield, several clubs will come forward and present offers to Arsenal for his signature when the campaign ends in the summer.

