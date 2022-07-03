Arsenal makes a decision on the future of promising midfielder

Arsenal has some of the finest youngsters in Europe in their squad now, and they might have to decide on the future of a few in this transfer window.

The Gunners are reputed for promoting players to their senior squad, but some individuals need to go out on loan to get the game time their development requires.

One such player is James Olayinka. The 21-year-old is an important fixture in the club’s under-23 side, but he is not close to enjoying a senior team breakthrough.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that the Gunners have decided that he would be sent out on loan or sold permanently in this transfer window.

The club believes that decision is the best course of action for him.

This will help him develop his career away from the club, in an environment where he would be trusted to play more often.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Olayinka knows he has limited time to find a permanent home where he can consistently play senior football.

The midfielder would likely have interest from clubs in England’s lower divisions.

Dropping down divisions and working his way up is not a bad decision, and it means he can bet on himself to make it to the top of the football pyramid.

For now, we wish him the very best as he seeks to get his senior career started.

