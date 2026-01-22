Arsenal makes a decision on the future of their returning frontman

Gabriel Jesus delivered a clear statement of intent with his two goals as Arsenal defeated Inter Milan in their most recent match. His performance has intensified the debate around Arsenal’s striking options, particularly at a time when Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to replicate his previous goal-scoring form. For some, Jesus has shown enough to warrant a more regular place in the starting line-up.

Jesus has been part of the squad for a longer period and has a deeper understanding of Arsenal’s style and expectations. That familiarity has been evident in recent weeks, yet the club remain mindful of their significant investment in Gyokeres. Arsenal are not prepared to abandon the Swedish striker so early, believing he can still rediscover the lethal touch he showed at Sporting Clube in Portugal.

Growing competition in the attack

While Arsenal continue to back Gyokeres, Jesus has now emerged as genuine competition for his place. The Brazilian’s sharpness and confidence have returned following his recent run of fitness, and his influence has been hard to ignore. If Gyokeres fails to respond, there is a growing sense that Jesus could command the role for an extended period.

Arsenal’s coaching staff are encouraged by what they have seen from Jesus in recent matches. His movement, pressing and finishing have added balance to the attack, and his experience remains an asset in high-level fixtures. The internal competition is viewed positively, as it pushes standards higher across the squad.

Contract talks and long-term value

Jesus’ resurgence has also sparked discussion behind the scenes regarding his future at the club. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are now considering offering the forward a contract extension. His current deal runs until 2027, but the report claims the club are contemplating adding at least one more season.

Any decision will depend heavily on fitness and consistency. Injuries have previously disrupted Jesus’ momentum, but if he can remain available, he is expected to play a central role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success. His recent performances suggest he still has much to offer, and a new contract could reflect his renewed importance within the squad.

For Arsenal, managing both strikers effectively could prove decisive as the season progresses.