Arsenal makes a decision on their top player as clubs circle attacker

Arsenal have made a definitive decision regarding Gabriel Martinelli’s future amid growing interest from major European clubs. The Brazilian winger has become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, with sides such as Bayern Munich and Al Nassr reportedly keen on securing his services during this transfer window.

Despite these approaches, Arsenal are adamant that the 24-year-old is not for sale. Martinelli remains a core figure in Mikel Arteta’s project and is seen as a vital part of the squad for the upcoming campaign. His pace, directness, and technical ability have made him one of the most consistent wide players in England since his arrival at the Emirates.

Interest Grows as Arsenal Targets New Wingers

Speculation around Martinelli’s future has intensified as Arsenal continue to explore the transfer market for attacking reinforcements. The club has been heavily linked with moves for Nico Williams and Rodrygo, both of whom operate in similar areas of the pitch. Naturally, any arrival of that calibre would raise questions about the Brazilian’s playing time.

Clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation, sensing an opportunity should Arsenal make a marquee signing. Martinelli’s name has reportedly come up in recruitment discussions at Bayern Munich, while Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are said to be interested in offering him a lucrative deal.

Gunners Make Their Position Clear

However, Arsenal have taken a firm stance. According to Football Insider, the club will not entertain any bids for Martinelli this summer. The winger is considered untouchable, and no negotiations will be opened, regardless of the fee offered. The report emphasises that Martinelli continues to be one of the first names on the team sheet and that Arteta has no intention of disrupting the stability he brings.

While Martinelli is understood to be happy in North London, the interest from abroad is unlikely to disappear. Yet unless the player himself demands a transfer, which currently seems unlikely, Arsenal are in full control and will ensure he stays put.

