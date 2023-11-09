Arsenal makes a decision on Thomas Partey amidst transfer interest and injury woes

Arsenal has made the decision to entertain offers for Thomas Partey due to his ongoing struggles with fitness.

Partey was one of the early high-value signings Arsenal made after Mikel Arteta took charge as their manager, and the Ghanaian has had some positive moments with the team.

However, he has been plagued by injuries for a significant portion of his time at the Emirates, and Arsenal has faced difficulties in keeping him fit.

At 30 years of age, it remains uncertain how long it will take for him to regain peak fitness, and the Gunners are looking to minimise their losses sooner rather than later.

Several clubs have expressed interest in Partey, and it was expected that he might depart following the arrival of Declan Rice in the summer. However, he stayed on and has since struggled to make a significant impact on the team.

The Sun reports that Arsenal has placed him on the transfer market and is open to selling him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a good player, but he probably will never be a very fit version of himself, so we do not need to keep him.

The Ghanaian will leave soon and if we get an offer for his signature in January, we should consider it.

