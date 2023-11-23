Arsenal makes a decision on when to sign a marquee striker

Arsenal has reportedly been in pursuit of a new striker due to a perceived lack of goal-scoring prowess that could hinder their chances of winning the Premier League. In recent weeks, Mikel Arteta’s team has been linked with potential moves for strikers such as Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic.

Having the financial means to secure a high-profile forward, Arsenal is contemplating the idea of bolstering their attacking options. The underwhelming scoring form of players like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah may expedite the decision-making process.

Pundits have advised Arsenal to make a significant investment in January to reinforce their squad for a sustained push for the Premier League title. In response to this, Football Insider has reported that Arsenal is considering signing a marquee striker in 2024. However, the move may not happen until the end of the season, with Toney and Vlahovic reportedly topping the list of targets for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new world-class striker who can simply score more goals for us.

The team has lacked the goals that will take us over the line to win the league.

If we add a goal machine to our group, we will be sure that we can do better than we did in the last campaign and become the champions of England.

