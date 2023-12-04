Arsenal makes a decision on whether or not they need a new midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with several midfielders this season as the Gunners look to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta has watched Thomas Partey struggle with injuries since the start of the season and knows he must replace him.

Jorginho has stepped up in his spot over the last few weeks, and the Brazilian-Italian has been brilliant.

Arsenal is aware Jorginho will soon leave or retire from playing, and they have to find a younger midfielder with more long-term value.

Because of this, the Gunners have been linked with a move for one in January when the transfer window reopens.

They wanted to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the last winter transfer window and could look for another midfielder next month.

A report on Football Insider reveals that the Gunners have decided that they will need to sign a new midfielder soon.

However, they are willing to wait until the summer to get the right player instead of forcing themselves to sign anyone in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will always be better to sign a good player than to buy an average one and no club will release a good player in the January transfer window.

This means our chance of bagging one next month is slim, so we probably have to wait until the summer.

