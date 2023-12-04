Arsenal makes a January decision on Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah may be in his final months as an Arsenal player as the Gunners seek to enhance their attack.

The striker has served as the backup to Gabriel Jesus at the club since last season and has been a key figure for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have entrusted him with opportunities, and he has shown some improvement, but Nketiah falls short of being a striker who can score as many as 25 goals per season.

If Arsenal acquires a striker with that goal-scoring record, they could easily contend for the league title and become regular title contenders.

They are poised to sign a world-class goal scorer, and Football Transfers reveals that they are prepared to part ways with Nketiah to achieve this.

The report claims that the Gunners will sell him for a good fee in January, and he has now been placed on the market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has not met expectations on our books, and it is clear that he is not a world-class goal-scorer.

The striker will do well at a smaller club, but we need someone with more goals in them, which we cannot find in Nketiah.

Hopefully, one club will step up to sign him in January, but selling him in the summer will be easier.

