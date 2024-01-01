Arsenal makes a January decision on the future of Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson could be set to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window after receiving limited playing time last season.

The Hale End Academy product has predominantly served as a backup to first-choice players at the Emirates and has often found himself on the bench under Arteta. Unfortunately, this hasn’t translated to significant minutes on the pitch for Nelson during the current campaign.

Given his desire for more playing time, clubs in the Premier League have expressed interest in securing the forward’s services.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is now open to the possibility of loaning Nelson to another team for the second half of the season. This move is seen as an opportunity for the young player to gain valuable experience and playing time elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson’s lack of action does not help us or the winger, so if there is an option for him to leave the club temporarily, we have to explore it.

He will develop further if he leaves for a temporary spell away from the club in 2024.

