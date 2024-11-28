Arsenal makes a January transfer decision on sought after star

Jakub Kiwior continues to be one of the most sought-after players at Arsenal, with numerous clubs believing he is too talented to remain on the sidelines. Currently, he finds himself at the bottom of the centre-back pecking order at the Emirates, which limits his game time at the club.

Arsenal is determined to retain its players to bolster squad depth, yet the club is well aware of the growing interest in Kiwior from other teams. The Polish defender was signed from Serie A side Spezia, and even before his move to England, several top Italian clubs had expressed a strong desire to acquire him.

Despite this interest, Kiwior opted to join Arsenal. However, many of those same clubs remain eager to secure his services, with Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly leading the chase. Both sides are keen to bring him back to Italy and could make a formal approach in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal has no intention of selling Kiwior mid-season. While there may be a possibility of his departure in the summer, the Gunners are committed to keeping him at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Although Kiwior has struggled for minutes, he remains an integral part of Arsenal’s long-term plans. The club appears unwilling to compromise its depth during a crucial part of the season, even amid significant external interest. His limited appearances notwithstanding, Arsenal views him as a valuable asset who can contribute when called upon, making it unlikely he will be allowed to leave before the summer.