Arsenal makes a new team decision with Aaron Ramsdale in mind

Arsenal has decided to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave this summer if he receives an offer he wants to accept.

The goalkeeper has lost his first-choice status for over ten months and feels the need to play more regularly.

Ramsdale risks losing his spot on the England squad if he continues to sit on the bench at Arsenal, and there is no certainty that things will change for him soon.

While he has not yet received an offer he finds compelling enough to leave Arsenal, there is a good chance he will move this summer.

Arsenal is open to the possibility, but a report on Football Insider claims the Gunners want to sign a new second-choice goalkeeper before letting him go.

They are happy to keep Ramsdale and David Raya as their first and second choices. However, if they have to offload Ramsdale, they must first secure a replacement.

The report adds that Ramsdale’s departure could happen very late in the transfer window, as he currently does not have significant suitors.

He will prepare for the new campaign with the Gunners and hope to find another team before the window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of the finest members of our squad, but it is almost inevitable that he will leave unless he starts playing.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…