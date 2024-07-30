Arsenal makes a new team decision with Aaron Ramsdale in mind

Arsenal has decided to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave this summer if he receives an offer he wants to accept.
The goalkeeper has lost his first-choice status for over ten months and feels the need to play more regularly.
Ramsdale risks losing his spot on the England squad if he continues to sit on the bench at Arsenal, and there is no certainty that things will change for him soon.
While he has not yet received an offer he finds compelling enough to leave Arsenal, there is a good chance he will move this summer.
Arsenal is open to the possibility, but a report on Football Insider claims the Gunners want to sign a new second-choice goalkeeper before letting him go.
They are happy to keep Ramsdale and David Raya as their first and second choices. However, if they have to offload Ramsdale, they must first secure a replacement.
The report adds that Ramsdale’s departure could happen very late in the transfer window, as he currently does not have significant suitors.
He will prepare for the new campaign with the Gunners and hope to find another team before the window closes.
Ramsdale has been one of the finest members of our squad, but it is almost inevitable that he will leave unless he starts playing.
That’s the right thing to do for Ramsdale – and so it’s the right thing to do for Arsenal because that’s the kind of club Arsenal (still) is.
I’ve little patience with fans who sometimes demand that Ramsdale should stay as second choice despite the negative effect it’s having on his career (club and international). He’s given good service to Arsenal and deserves better.
I really hope he can attract a reasonable offer. I doubt that will be more than Arsenal paid for him but, unfortunately, that’s largely down to Arsenal’s timing. They should have sold him last summer coming off his first-choice keeper run in the team, not a year later when he had been “relegated” to second choice. Anyway, too late to change that so, hopefully, something suitable will come up for him before 31 August. If it does, we should all wish him well.
Two issues.
Arteta has priced him at £50m and will not budge at that price and would prefer to keep him.
Ramsdale has never put in a transfer request and is happy to bide his time and fight for his place.
Raya will be 29 next month.
Ramsdale just turned 26.
Jordan Pickford 30 years old.
Ramsdale has 3 years on Raya to become Arsenal number one.
Ramsdale has 4 years on Pickford to become England number one.
If Arteta gives him enough game time to keep him happy and the new England manager happy, then Ramsdale will not put in a transfer request while Arteta still wants him at the club.
However that could all change if Arteta gets a bid of £50m, with that offer hard to refuse and Ramsdale getting a huge signing on bonus.
But I still think Ramsdale will test the waters for another year at Arsenal and fight for his place, as he has not requested to leave.
And yeh, don’t go on about his England place, blah blah. There is not much competition their, as England managers prefer international experience goal keepers and they get tested in training for ability. Their is only Pickford with more experience than Ramsdale as far as I know and goalkeepers don’t require match fitness like out field players, so we can stop playing that record that he won’t get picked for England if he doesn’t get game time, he gets game time in training.