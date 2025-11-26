Arsenal makes a plan to get long-term absentee back on the team

Gabriel Jesus has returned to training at Arsenal, providing a significant boost for the club after his absence over the last few months. The attacker has been sidelined since the start of 2025, and his recovery has been closely monitored by Mikel Arteta and his staff. Before his injury, Jesus had been producing some of his finest performances for the Gunners, making his long-term absence all the more keenly felt. Having been out of action for a year, a careful reintegration is required to ensure he can return to competitive football safely.

A gradual return to match action

Arsenal is taking a measured approach to Jesus’s comeback, recognising that he cannot immediately resume competitive matches. The club is considering non-competitive games as the ideal route for him to regain match sharpness. This may involve appearances with the U21 side or in specially organised senior friendlies. The aim is to allow Jesus to rebuild fitness, timing, and confidence before returning to Premier League or Champions League action. Arteta has confirmed that such a match is now being arranged, demonstrating the club’s commitment to a cautious but effective rehabilitation plan.

Arteta outlines the next steps

Speaking to Football Insider, Arteta offered an update on Jesus’s progress. He said, “Yeah, he’s quite close to be fair. And it’s earlier than we expected. In the next few days, he’s going to have another step to make with a game that we’re going to organise for him. And after that, he’s just going to be knocking on the door because there’s Gabi and we knew that was happening.” The manager’s comments show the encouraging progress made by Jesus and the structured approach being taken to ensure a smooth return. With careful planning, the Gunners can look forward to the attacker regaining full fitness and once again contributing to their attacking options in the months ahead.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…