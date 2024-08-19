Arsenal makes a striker decision regardless of Nketiah’s future

Arsenal continues to monitor the transfer market as they explore a move for Mikel Merino this summer.

The midfielder might not be their final signing, with many fans and observers still hoping for the arrival of a new striker. Mikel Arteta’s side has been prolific in front of goal, but the addition of a world-class forward could elevate their squad even further.

There’s growing anticipation among supporters, particularly with rumours swirling about Eddie Nketiah possibly leaving the Emirates before the window closes. His exit would seem to increase the need for a fresh attacking option, yet that move appears unlikely.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal has opted against signing a new striker this summer. The club is set to stick with their existing options, and that position won’t change even if Nketiah departs.

We were among the top scorers in the top European leagues last season, so we did not have to sign a new frontman this summer.

However, doing so will improve our chances of winning silverware, and it will be interesting to see how we perform without doing that.

