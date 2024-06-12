Arsenal makes a U-turn about their interest in Serie A star

Arsenal was anticipated to shift their focus towards signing Joshua Zirkzee after Benjamin Sesko opted to extend his stay at RB Leipzig.

The Gunners have been actively seeking a new striker this summer, with Sesko quickly emerging as their preferred choice. Despite Sesko’s strong finish to last season, Arsenal’s plans have been disrupted by his decision to remain with RB Leipzig.

With Sesko out of contention, Zirkzee became an apparent alternative, and Arsenal had been linked with the Dutchman for some time.

However, a report in The Athletic suggests that Arsenal will not be prioritising Zirkzee as initially expected. According to the report, the Gunners do not rate Zirkzee as highly as previously suggested, and they are not pursuing his signing with serious intent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is an exciting attacker to watch, but he is not prolific and he would not solve the problem we have upfront.

We have other targets that we can sign to improve our goals return, so we need to be patient and get the right man.

Because we have a number of attackers who are not scoring so many goals, it does not make sense to add Zirkzee to our group.

