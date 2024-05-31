Arsenal makes an approach for 21-year-old Belgian attacker

Arsenal may have found the perfect backup to Bukayo Saka after being linked with a move for PSV’s Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgian has been in fine form, emerging as one of the most impressive young attackers in Europe. Several clubs wanted to sign him last summer.

He turned down approaches to develop further and has helped his current club win the league.

Now, he has to decide on his future again. A report on HBVL insists Arsenal’s interest is serious, and the Gunners are eager to add him to their squad permanently.

The report claims the attacker is also being followed by other clubs, and Arsenal has stepped up their interest by contacting his entourage about signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Bakayoko is still a very young player, and he might decide to remain at PSV for a few more seasons.

We have to convince the 12 goals and 9 assists star that he will play at the Emirates even though he is only being signed as an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

We have been one of the best homes for players who want to develop their careers further, and Bakayoko will become a better player if agrees to join us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…