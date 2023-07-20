Arsenal makes an approach to sign Sporting Club defender

Throughout 2023, Ousmane Diomande has been a player of interest for Arsenal, and their desire to acquire him persists.

At just 19 years old, Diomande has already become a key figure for Sporting Club. However, reports earlier in the year indicated that the Portuguese club had no intention of letting him depart during the summer transfer window. As a result, Arsenal shifted their focus to other potential signings and ultimately secured Jurrien Timber for their squad.

While Arsenal’s defence appears to be in good shape, they may consider offloading players such as Rob Holding and Cedric Soares to create space for new additions. Despite this, the Gunners are still keen on bringing Diomande on board, as reported by the Portuguese media via Sport Witness. An approach has been made to lure him to their ranks.

Whether Arsenal’s bid will be enticing enough to persuade Sporting Club to sell remains uncertain, but it’s evident that Diomande is a player they are eager to work with and incorporate into their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best clubs in the world do not stop bolstering their squads and we can see that everywhere, so we need to keep adding quality players to the group.

Diomande may need some time to get ready, but having him as an option will make us a stronger side and he might be ready for the Premier League already.

