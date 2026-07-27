Arsenal makes an attempt to sign Barcelona star this summer

Arsenal are set to enjoy a strong transfer window this summer, and they have attempted to add Dani Olmo from Barcelona to their squad before the window closes.

The Gunners have seen how important it can be for a team to add quality players during the summer, and they now want to continue investing heavily in their squad. Arsenal believe further additions could help them maintain their progress.

Arsenal explore Olmo transfer

Most of the attention has been focused on Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes and their latest attempt to sign Vinicius, but there is more to their summer plans. The Gunners have now made a move for Olmo as they look to strengthen their options.

According to Football365, Arsenal have made contact over a possible move for Olmo as they consider a bold attempt to bring him to their squad. The Barcelona player appears to be highly valued by the Catalans because he is an important big-game performer who can make a difference in major matches.

Barcelona could face decisions

Despite his importance to Barcelona, the club have been busy strengthening their attack during this transfer window. This could create opportunities for players such as Olmo and Ferran Torres to leave the squad if the right circumstances develop.

Both players are on Arsenal’s radar, and the Gunners could push to sign either of them before the transfer window closes. However, Olmo has attracted the strongest interest from Arsenal in recent days as they continue to assess their attacking options.

Arsenal believe adding a player of Olmo’s quality would improve their squad and provide more attacking strength. His ability to influence important matches is one of the reasons the Gunners have shown interest in making a move.

The situation will depend on whether Barcelona are willing to consider offers for Olmo this summer. Arsenal remain active in the transfer market and are exploring several opportunities as they look to complete more additions before the window closes.

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