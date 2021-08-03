Arsenal makes an improved offer for one of their primary targets

Arsenal is pushing hard in their bid to sign Houssem Aouar this summer as the Frenchman continues to develop at Lyon.

Aouar has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who were close to signing him last summer.

They landed Thomas Partey instead but have remained interested in a move for him.

This summer presents Arsenal with another chance to bring him to London and it seems that they may take it.

Todofichajes says Arsenal had initially tabled an offer of around 30m euros for his signature, but the French club doesn’t consider it enough and the Gunners have now decided to table an improved offer.

The report says they have agreed on personal terms with the midfielder and just need to reach an agreement with Lyon.

Their improved offer would be 35m euros plus 5m euros more in added fees based on certain parameters being met.

The report says the Gunners remain confident the French club would accept their latest offer for his signature.

Arsenal looks set to end this transfer window with a decent midfield if they add Aouar.

This is because Granit Xhaka is staying and have signed Albert Sambi Lokonga who joins the likes of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny at the club.