Arsenal makes another attempt to offload Mesut Ozil

Mirror Sports is reporting that Arsenal has made another attempt to reach a settlement with Mesut Ozil so that he can leave the club before the end of his current deal.

The German has about eight months left on his current contract, but he isn’t in the plans of Mikel Arteta for the new season.

He has been left out of the club’s Europa League squad and he will likely also not play in the domestic competitions this season.

The German remains one of the highest wage earners at the club on £350,000-a-week and they want to get that off their wage bill.

He didn’t have any suitor even for a loan deal this summer and he has made it clear before now that he will be seeing out his current deal at the club.

Arteta has told him to leave because he is not part of the club’s plans for the season and the Spaniard will hope that the club will reach an agreement on the termination of his contract in this latest attempt.

Arsenal now has one of the strongest squads in the Premier League after they completed a deadline day swoop for Thomas Partey.